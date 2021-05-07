Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 52,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 510,203 shares.The stock last traded at $27.22 and had previously closed at $26.58.

Several analysts have commented on MTLS shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 362,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Materialise by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 144,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 454.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 78,514 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 27,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

