McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.10, but opened at $22.04. McAfee shares last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 59,628 shares traded.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McAfee currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $2,660,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at $7,068,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth $87,646,000.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.11.

McAfee Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

