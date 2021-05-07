McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 2.0% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $234.86 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

