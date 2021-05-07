McDonald’s’ (MCD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $234.86 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $175.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

