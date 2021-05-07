McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $265.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $234.66. 68,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,809. The stock has a market cap of $175.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.75 and its 200 day moving average is $217.53. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

