MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. MDU Resources Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.000-2.150 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.00-2.15 EPS.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $34.53. 7,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,992. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDU. Bank of America began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MDU Resources Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

