Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 1,121 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 255,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,667,823 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.43. 421,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,961,884. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $302.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

