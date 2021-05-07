Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 1,272 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.15. 26,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,110. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $112.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

