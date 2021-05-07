Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.70. 237,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,810,703. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

