Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,507,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 94,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 24,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.05. The stock had a trading volume of 38,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,657. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $169.17 and a 52 week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

