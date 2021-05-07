Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,184 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $2,672,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,235,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,618,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $107.08. 72,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,111. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day moving average of $94.31. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $106.83.

