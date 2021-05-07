Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,786,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

