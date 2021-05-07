Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,320 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 201.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $5,654,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 35.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 18,984 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Amphenol by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $69.62. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.32.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

