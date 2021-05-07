Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 192.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,100 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after acquiring an additional 928,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.94.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $122.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.62.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

