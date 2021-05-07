Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2,740.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,152,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,317,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666 over the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.57.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $612.30 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $269.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $699.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $771.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 209.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

