MEG Energy’s (MEG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their hold rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MEG. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on MEG Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. CSFB increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight Capital increased their target price on MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.59.
Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$7.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$2.14 and a one year high of C$8.10.
In other news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.