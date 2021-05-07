MEG Energy’s (MEG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their hold rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MEG. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on MEG Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. CSFB increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight Capital increased their target price on MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.59.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$7.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$2.14 and a one year high of C$8.10.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$742.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

