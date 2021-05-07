MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock remained flat at $$3.32 during trading on Friday. 13,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,232. The company has a market cap of $373.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.65. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

In other MEI Pharma news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

