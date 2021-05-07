MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $1,720.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,758.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $739,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 280.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $61.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,508.13. 6,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,497. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,531.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,595.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,039.06 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $738.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

