Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.50

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.50 and last traded at $56.25, with a volume of 56113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $93,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,096,216.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,411,014. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.