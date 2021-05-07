Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 121.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 285,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,584 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $17,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,401 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,606,000 after acquiring an additional 266,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 776,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,091,000 after acquiring an additional 63,556 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after buying an additional 659,816 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $59,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,142.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $294,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,687,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,383. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MMSI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $64.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.47.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.