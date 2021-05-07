Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Raymond Oppel Sells 6,500 Shares

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded up $4.79 on Friday, hitting $116.61. The stock had a trading volume of 518,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $50.18 and a one year high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.79.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

