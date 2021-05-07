MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.94.

NYSE:MGP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,824. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.495 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

