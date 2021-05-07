MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MGM. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.06.

NYSE:MGM traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.89. 593,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,287,172. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $351,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,295,577.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,371,793 shares of company stock valued at $88,773,437. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after buying an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,891,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,286,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,208,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

