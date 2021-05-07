Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,987 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 652.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Micron Technology by 368.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,458 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.63. 519,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,220,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

