Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at KeyCorp

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.80.

Microsoft stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.74. 714,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,458,170. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $175.68 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

