MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for MicroStrategy in a report released on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MSTR. BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $609.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,075.67 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $109.64 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $680.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.22.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,824.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $581,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $736,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

