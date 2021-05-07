Mining Core Coin (MCC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $41,967.00

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Mining Core Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Mining Core Coin has a market capitalization of $35,969.37 and approximately $41,967.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00071252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.45 or 0.00261985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.85 or 0.01150048 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00031544 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.51 or 0.00748146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,898.00 or 1.00151595 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Buying and Selling Mining Core Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using US dollars.

