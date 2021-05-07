Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 900.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,118 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $181.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.77 and its 200 day moving average is $171.05. The company has a market cap of $330.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.33, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,351 shares of company stock valued at $116,701,101 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

