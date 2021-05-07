Minot Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGEN. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Agenus by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Agenus by 9.2% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Agenus by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

AGEN opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $627.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

