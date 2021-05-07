Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives C$23.59 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MI.UN. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$21.90 on Tuesday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.84 and a 52 week high of C$22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$794.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.12, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.93.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

