Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 288.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 74,433 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Deere & Company by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Deere & Company by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE stock opened at $389.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $392.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.56.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.