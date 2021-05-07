Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

