Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 85,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 152,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS opened at $75.36 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.43.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

