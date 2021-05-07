Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 477 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $382.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $169.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.50.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.