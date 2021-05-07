Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys Shares of 7,613 Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $47.61 on Friday. Total Se has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

