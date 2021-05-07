Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases Shares of 18,535 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned approximately 1.32% of ConocoPhillips as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $554,756,000 after buying an additional 1,569,580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,393 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,580,000 after purchasing an additional 80,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.