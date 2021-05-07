Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 1,209 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Visa by 1,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,036 shares of company stock worth $32,458,680 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $231.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.04. The stock has a market cap of $451.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.82 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

