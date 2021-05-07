Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Mitek Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MITK stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.70. 1,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,716. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $672.79 million, a P/E ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

