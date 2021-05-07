Mizuho Raises Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $273.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $245.00 to $273.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MOH. Truist raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $246.86.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:MOH traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $268.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,826. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $267.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.