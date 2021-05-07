Mizuho Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $44.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

ON stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 79,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,290 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $295,803,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,480,000 after acquiring an additional 931,020 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,791,000 after acquiring an additional 290,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

