Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TAP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

NYSE TAP opened at $59.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after buying an additional 345,487 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 432,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $87,548,000. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.