Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.90

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.90 and last traded at $56.17, with a volume of 1482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.

MONDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.93.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

