Monolith (TKN) Market Cap Hits $21.42 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Monolith has a total market cap of $21.42 million and approximately $53,106.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

