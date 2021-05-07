Monte Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Monte Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 2.7% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.37.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.93. 74,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $240.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.89.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.