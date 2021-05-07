Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 264 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Monte Financial Group LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded up $15.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $596.89. 154,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,226,522. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $301.32 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.74, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $572.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

