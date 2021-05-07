Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Moody’s by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 522,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,082,000 after buying an additional 52,535 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Moody’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 8,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $5,029,191 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCO traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.40. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.13 and a 12-month high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

