Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MGAM opened at GBX 332 ($4.34) on Thursday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of GBX 188 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of £947.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 311.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.84.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Pete Raby sold 27,165 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total value of £84,754.80 ($110,732.69).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit