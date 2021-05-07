Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MGAM opened at GBX 332 ($4.34) on Thursday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of GBX 188 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of £947.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 311.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.84.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Pete Raby sold 27,165 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total value of £84,754.80 ($110,732.69).

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

