Morgan Stanley Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $300.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $4.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.91. The company had a trading volume of 926,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,458,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.48. Microsoft has a one year low of $175.68 and a one year high of $263.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

