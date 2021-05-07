Morgan Stanley Increases Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $60.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AFL. Zacks Investment Research cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

NYSE:AFL opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,880,148. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Aflac by 4.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Aflac by 22.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Aflac by 4.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

