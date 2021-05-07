Morgan Stanley Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $161.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $161.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $129.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.21 and its 200-day moving average is $126.08.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Apple by 284.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030,352 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.